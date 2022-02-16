CREIGHTON — Services for Marlene Wilmes, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Marlene Wilmes died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St. Ludger Catholic School.
1932-2022
Marlene Ann Wilmes was a wonderful and joyful spouse, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and aunt. She was born Oct. 27, 1932, to Leo and Rose (Moser) Wagner near Creighton. Marlene grew up southwest of Creighton with two brothers and two sisters. The neighbors came and picked them up and took them to school at St. Ludger Academy in Creighton. Marlene graduated in 1950 from St. Ludger High School with a class of 18 (three boys and 15 girls).
While growing up, Marlene and her sister, Reet, cleaned house for their Grandpa Moser, who lived up the road. While in high school, Marlene played the piano and went with the Glee Club to O’Neill to compete against other schools. She was the accompanist for the Glee Club, but also sang alto. She faithfully played “Bells of St. Ludger” at the annual St. Ludger Alumni Banquet.
Following graduation, Marlene taught at a rural school east of Creighton for a year. She received normal training in high school so she could teach for a year, then would have to go to college.
Marlene married Robert Charles “Bob” Wilmes on Nov. 22, 1951, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. They lived with Bob’s parents until the spring of 1952 when they moved to town. In 1953, they moved to their farmhouse northwest of Creighton, where she was a stay-at-home mom, helped milk the cows and raised chickens.
She worked for many years at St. Ludger School lunch program and in the Creighton Care Center dietary department. She volunteered at St. Ludger as a CCD teacher, organist, prayer partner, prayer line and was an active member of St. Ludger Catholic Church, altar society, Catholic Daughters of America and choir. She was involved in the community with the Red Cross, Senior Citizens, Busy Bee Club and Right to Life, volunteering at the booth at the Knox County Fair. She coordinated Hymn Time for several years at the Creighton Care Center.
Marlene was a tremendous cook and loved baking bread and rubber duckies. She was happiest when surrounded by her family, especially her children and grandchildren, and loved spending time with them. Marlene enjoyed quilting, playing cards especially pitch, pinochle and cribbage, dancing, traveling, and attending sporting and music events, plays, dance recitals and county fairs to watch her children and grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared in her life were family, Francie Hornback of Creighton, Miranda, Kelsey Hornback, Katlin (Jeremy) Liss; Mark (Jane) Wilmes of Creighton, Greg (Lauren) Wilmes, Adrienne (Zack) Hunt, Randy, Sara Wilmes; Jolee (Don) Wheatley of Eagle, Aaron (Jerrica) Wheatley, Heather (Justin) Holub; Jeff (Beth) Wilmes of Fremont, Laura (Tyler) Brown, Jim (Jordan) Wilmes, Brian, Jack Wilmes; Rick (Patricia) Wilmes of Creighton, Kylee, Seth (Malerie) Wilmes, Justin, Chasity (Brant) Shoemaker, RJ Wilmes; Gina (Larry) Fuelberth of Lincoln, Anne, Brynn, and Nolan Fuelberth; Nancy (Dean) Schlote of Plainview, Adam, Jacob, and John Schlote; great-grandchildren, Keaton Hornback, Caden and Peyton Wilmes, Emery and Easton Hunt, Avery and Valerie Wheatley, Tonya Holub, Bradley Wilmes, and Collin Brown; siblings: Rita Pitt of Creighton and Virginia Wagner (Jody Balzer) of Franksville, Wis.; in-laws Rita Wagner of Creighton, MaryAnn Moser of Eugene, Ore., and Marlene Fanta of Creighton; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by her spouse, Bob; a son-in-law, Doug Hornback; stillborn daughter; parents Leo and Rose Wagner; brothers and sisters-in-law Paul Wagner, Dennis Wagner, Eldred Pitt, Henry and Beata Wilmes, Jack and Ruth Wilmes, Paul Moser and Willie Fanta; and parents-in-law John and Margaret Wilmes.
Marlene always put others before herself and was loved and respected by many. We love you!
The service will be livestreamed on St. Ludger Catholic Church Facebook page.