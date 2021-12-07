You have permission to edit this article.
Marlene Waller

CHAMBERS —  Services for Marlene Waller, 87, Chambers, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate with burial in the Chambers Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Marlene Waller died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Heritage at Fountain Point Assisted Living in Norfolk.

1934-2021

Marlene Lois Lehman was born Nov. 30, 1934, on a farm in Stanton County to Martin and Inez (Napier) Lehman. She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton on Dec. 30, 1934.

Marlene attended county school at District 21, and in fifth grade, she went to St. John’s Parochial School in Stanton. She was confirmed at St. John’s on May 15, 1949, and graduated from high school at Stanton in 1953.

After graduation, she worked in Omaha during the summer and then attended Norfolk Junior College in Norfolk. She was later employed at Consumer Public Power District.

On Oct. 1, 1955, Marlene married Larry Bruce Waller at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. In May 1958, they moved to a ranch between Chambers and Ewing. The couple was blessed with four children: Wenonah, Rhonda, Layne and Marshall.

Marlene was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Chambers. She was previously a Sunday School teacher and the secretary and treasurer.

Marlene had a passion for genealogy of her and Larry’s families.

Marlene is survived by her children, Wenonah (Rod) Landers of Welding Springs, Mo., Rhonda Waller of Lincoln, Layne (Tracie) Waller of Ewing and Marshall (Kathy) Waller of Clearwater; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Larry in early 2021; and sisters Leona Shurtleff and Helen Johnson.

Memorials may be directed to Marlene’s family for future designation.

