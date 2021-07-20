BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marlene Mackeprang, 74, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
She died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1946-2021
Marlene Louise Mackeprang, daughter of Paul and Leora (Blunk) McGee was born Nov. 23, 1946, at Bloomfield. She attended Bloomfield Community School.
On Jan. 30, 1965, Marlene was united in marriage to Richard Mackeprang at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. They were blessed with four children: Michael, Dana, Jodie and Brian.
Marlene was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. She was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.
Marlene enjoyed gardening, cooking, landscaping, playing golf and having coffee with her friends. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her spouse, Richard; a son, Michael (Monica) Mackeprang of Appleton City, Mo.; grandson Jake (Carley) Mackeprang and their children, Jacey and Cooper; and grandson Jesse Mackeprang; daughter Dana (Kenny) Wortmann of Crofton; grandson, Deryk (Rachel) Wortmann and their children, Khloe and Kolton; grandson Wesdon Wortmann; granddaughter Chelsea (Cody) Namminga; daughter Jodie Mackeprang of Elkhorn; grandson Dacoda Mickelson; and grandson Spencer Mickelson; son Brian (Kelly) Mackeprang of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; and grandson Pete Mackeprang; and granddaughter Hanna Mackeprang; siblings Lavon Kolterman, Greg McGee, Jeannie Mackey, Paula Veldhouse, Carla Welding and Lisa Sutherland; in-laws Dean (Doris) Mackeprang, Rod (Juleen) Eisenhauer and Norman (Beth) Mackeprang; and many nieces and nephews.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Leora McGee; a brother, Lonnie McGee; and in-laws Rudolf and Katherine Mackeprang.