Marlene Koopmann

LINCOLN — Services for Marlene A. (Schutte) Koopman, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7979 Holdrege St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery-Shell Creek in Columbus.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Marlene Koopman died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Roper and Son Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of the arrangements.
Marlene Arletta (Schutte) Koopmann was born in Madison to Wurnewald (W.E.) and Olga (Hake) Schutte. She married Donald E. Koopmann of Stanton on June 17, 1953. Don and Marlene farmed together in Stanton County until retirement.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Jim) Dietz of Elkhorn, Judy Fredrick of Lincoln and Kevin (Ann) Koopmann of Lincoln; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Marlene was preceded in death by her spouse, Don; parents Wurnewald and Olga; and brother Ronnie.
The family requests memorials be directed to: Stanton Fire & Rescue https://www.stanton.net/fire.html; Belmont Community Center, Lincoln, NE https://belmontcommunitycenter.org/; or Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lincoln, NE https://www.mtolivewels.org/
Condolences and livestream can be found online at roperandsons.com. Cards may be sent to: Koopmann family, c/o Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O’ St., Lincoln, NE 68510.