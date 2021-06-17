Marlene Hoffman

FREMONT — Services for Marlene L. Hoffman, 86, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. rosary at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
She died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont.
1935-2021
Marlene was born June 11, 1935, to Paul and Mary (Wurdinger) Broeker in Carroll. She attended country school and graduated from the Catholic school in Randolph. Marlene attended Wayne State College for a year. She then worked as a bookkeeper at the dry cleaners in Norfolk for a short time.
On May 23, 1955, she married Emil D. Hoffman in Norfolk. The couple resided in Fremont after marriage.
Marlene loved to read and work on puzzles and crosswords. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed helping the booster club during the bingo luncheons at church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Emil; and brother-in-law Clem Fredrick.
Survivors include her daughter, Theresa (Tom) Niewohner; her sons, Maurice Hoffman and Phillip (Claudia) Hoffman; a sister, Donna Fredrick; and grandchildren Rebecca (Josh) Silker, Stephanie (Charlie) Dickes, Brian Niewohner, Diane Hoffman and Dylan Hoffman.
