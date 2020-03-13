Marlene Duncan

PILGER — Services for Marlene J. (Taege) Duncan, 87, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m until the time of the service, both at the church.
She died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lincoln.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is handling the arrangements.
———
Marlene Joyce (Heinold) Taege Duncan was born at Stanton on Nov. 22, 1932, to William and Florence (Bach) Heinold. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith on June 3, 1962, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger by the Rev. H.M. Roth. She was a graduate of Stanton High School.
On April 10, 1950, she was united in marriage to Virgil Taege at Aurelia, Iowa. To this union, eight children were born. After Virgil passed away on Oct. 22, 1981, she later married Francis Duncan.
Marlene was a member of St John’s Lutheran Church Pilger, ladies aid, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, VFW Auxiliary Post 3602 of Stanton and Al-Anon.
Marlene served school lunch at the Pilger Elementary School for many years. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
Marlene is survived by seven children, Michael (Linda), Alan (Linda), Steven (June), Patricia (Robert) Pinckard, Daniel (Christie), Jody (Randy) Woldt and Tedde (Barb); 26 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death her parents; both spouses; an infant daughter, Susan; and a great-grandson, Caleb Liess.