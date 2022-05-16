 Skip to main content
Marlene Colligan

WISNER — Services for Marlene Colligan, 87, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial in the Wisner Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Marlene Colligan died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

1934-2022

Marlene Marie Colligan was born on Dec. 28, 1934, in Norfolk to Dick and Ella (Luther) Von Seggern. Marlene attended rural school, graduated from Wisner High School in 1952 and received her teaching certificate from the Wayne Normal School. Marlene began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse.

On Sept. 27, 1956, she was united in marriage to Robert Colligan at the Christ Lutheran Church. She continued teaching until her first child was born.

Marlene was a homemaker and also did daycare. She made wedding cakes, and after her children were older, she operated The Sonshine Shoppe in Wisner for many years.

Marlene was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School. Over the years, she had served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and served as a TeamMates Mentor.

Survivors include her spouse of 65 years, Robert of Wisner; her children and their families: son Tom and Monica Colligan of Omaha and family Jennifer and Andrew Trevett (children Landon and Jordyn) and Sean Colligan; son Mike Colligan and Sally of Sunnyvale, Calif., (daughter Nicole Colligan); son Dr. Robert and Susan Colligan of Norfolk and family Cara and Arrin Rathke (daughter Eden), Amie and Ethan Sternberg, Grant Colligan and Jacob Colligan; daughter Julie and Jasen Snell of Omaha and children Ryan, Kyle and Evan Snell; daughter-in-law, Jean Colligan of Lincoln and family Jessica Colligan and fiance Mike, Max Colligan and Sam Colligan.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Ella Von Seggern; son Mark Colligan; and brother Luther Von Seggern.

A luncheon in the church basement will follow the burial.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

