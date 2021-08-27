Marlene Carpenter

NORFOLK — Services for Marlene F. Carpenter, 79, Chandler, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Carpenter died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler.
NORFOLK — Services for Marlene F. Carpenter, 79, Chandler, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Carpenter died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler.
NORFOLK — Services for Larry Miller, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Miller died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
WAUSA — Services for John Roth, 74, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Roth died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Marlene F. Carpenter, 79, Chandler, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
BELLEVUE — Memorial services for the Rev. Robert J. Gearhart Sr., 83, Syracuse, will be at a later date at Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue.
CLEARWATER — Services for Ruby J. Kruntorad, 96, originally of Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.
ORCHARD — Services for Annette M. (Holliday) McCain, 57, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Orchard.
OSMOND — Graveside services for Janet O. Meyer, 92, Coleridge, formerly Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Osmond. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for George A. Fritz, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor G…
LAUREL — Services for Ardyce M. Johnson, 90, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Johnson died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.