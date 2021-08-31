Marlene Carpenter

NORFOLK — Services for Marlene F. Carpenter, 79, Chandler, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Carpenter died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler.
1942-2021
Marlene Faye Carpenter was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Wayne, the daughter of Forrest and Verna (Kraemer) Flege. She graduated from Wayne High School, then attended and graduated from Wayne State College with a health and human services bachelor’s degree.
She married Charles LeRoy “Roy” Carpenter on July 24, 1960, in Wayne. Marlene and Roy lived in Norfolk. Marlene stayed home and raised the five children and after the kids grew up, she then attended and graduated from Wayne State College in 1994. She fostered many adults for 25 years and owned her own child protection agency. She moved to Arizona in 2005.
Marlene enjoyed fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, bowling and being the score keeper for many little league baseball games and softball games. She was a past member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include her children, Tammy Greenfield of Arlington, Kathy (Randy) McFarland of Ashland, Lori Jo Carpenter of Chandler, Shayne (Michelle) Carpenter of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Troy (Darci) Carpenter of Norfolk; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Douglas Flege of Detroit, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Roy on May 2, 1998; parents Forrest and Verna; a brother, Dennis; and a sister, Eileen Martinson.
Casketbearers will be Shayne Carpenter, Doug Flege, Troy Carpenter, Garett Greenfield, Victor Carpenter and Brandon Carpenter.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.