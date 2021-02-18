Marlene Block

NORFOLK — Services for Marlene R. (Halsey) Block, 82, Columbus, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until the time of service.
She died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Columbus.
1938-2021
To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the Home for Funerals website.
Marlene Rose (Halsey) Block was a loving, kind-hearted, nurturing spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She raised three little girls to become courageous, strong and loving women of faith.
She was born in Wausa on April 25, 1938. She was the first-born daughter of Emment Halsey and Marie (Larkin) Halsey-Bergland.
Marlene grew up with five brothers and a sister, who was her best friend throughout her life. She was baptized at the First Methodist Church in Norfolk. She worked at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center until her retirement. She was awarded the Laura Gross Award in 2000 and received her nursing award in Northeast Nebraska.
There was not a single person our mom would not talk to. Her life was filled with many joys and laughter. She liked a good joke, and also liked telling them. She loved to talk and have conversations. If she didn’t like something, she’d let you know.
One of her biggest joys in her life was meeting her biological grandson for the first time when she celebrated her 80th birthday. They spent many hours every day talking and laughing, establishing a special bond that words can’t describe.
Marlene was a hard worker and liked so many things, such as playing cards, dancing and bowling. On her Wii, she flew airplanes and could bowl a strike sitting from her chair with one arm. She was funny and witty, and just loved life to its fullest. She was a member of Westridge United Methodist Church.
Marlene found her true love, Dennis “Curly” Vesely, and her little miniature companion Yorkie, Lucy. She deeply loved with all her heart her three daughters.
Mom you will be forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Craig) Kidwell of Watauga, Texas, Kim Block (Marvin Cinfel) of Columbus and Marla (Tim) Miller of Norfolk; a sister, Judith (Jay) Mitchell of Deland, Fla.; a brother, Dallas (Julene) Halsey of San Leandro, Calif.; seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Williard Halsey, Raymond Halsey, Lyle Halsey and Roger Halsey; her parents; and a stepfather, George Bergland.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.