Marlen Johnson

LAUREL — Services for Marlen A. Johnson, 88, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Posts 4504 and 54.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church and continue until service time. Masks and social distancing will be required for the funeral and visitation.

He died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

James Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for James R. “Jim” Siedschlag, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Americ…

Donald Volk

NORFOLK — Services for Donald “Don” Volk, 91, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Dorothy Moore

CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Donald Miller

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

David Mandel

WEST POINT — Private services for David Mandel, 85, West Point, will be Monday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Dodge.

Wilma Wiemers

LAUREL — Services for Wilma Wiemers, 84, Laurel, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Susan Gansebom

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Susan Gansebom, 92, Carroll, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lois Bloomquist

WAUSA — Private services for Lois B. Bloomquist, 86, Wausa, will be Friday, Dec. 4, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. Public graveside services will be at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Magnet Cemetery in Magnet.

Wilbur Grimm

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Wilbur Grimm, 87, Bloomfield, were Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya officiated. Public graveside services followed at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors were provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara