Marlen Johnson

LAUREL — Services for Marlen A. Johnson, 88, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Posts 4504 and 54.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church and continue until service time. Masks and social distancing will be required for the funeral and visitation.
He died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.