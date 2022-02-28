 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Mark Yover died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Mark was born on July 26, 1961, in Valparaiso, Ind., to Oral and Vineva (Nieman) Yover. Mark graduated from Calumet Baptist High School in Griffith, Ind., in 1979, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Valparaiso University in 1983 and an master’s of business administration with an information technology emphasis from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, Calif., in 2016.

In 1982, he joined the Army Reserves.

Mark married Teri Kriger on June 8, 2002, in Houston, Texas. The family moved to Norfolk in 2007, and Mark went to work for the company now known as Cardinal Health.

Mark enjoyed working on cars, taking care of his house and acreage and being on his tractor. Mark loved working with children at church, and he and Teri loved being foster parents.

Mark was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church and the Ham Radio Club in Norfolk.

Survivors include his spouse, Teri Yover of Norfolk; five children, Melanie Yover, Adison Yover, Kaiden Yover, Eva Yover and Amiyah Yover, all of Norfolk. He also had three stepchildren, Joshua (Talitha) Williams of Montana, Erin Williams of Colorado and Kim Williams of Meadow Grove; six grandchildren; three siblings, Paul Yover of Arkansas, Debbie (David) Fry of Arizona and Mary (Philip) Fry of Ohio; brother-in-law Thor Strom of California; and many nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Oral and Vineva, and sister Judith Strom.

Casketbearers will be Albert Frewing, Richard Allen, RogerProtzman, George Fox, Shannon Arduser and Neil Heimes.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

