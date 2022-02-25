 Skip to main content
Mark Yover

NORFOLK — Services for Mark Yover, 60, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Mark Yover died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

In other news

Kolbie Heppner

PIERCE — Service for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Martha Atkins officiating. Burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Niobrara.

Bobby Mahnke

NORFOLK — Services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk formerly of Beemer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Bobby Mahnke died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Don Vrbicky

CLARKSON — Services for Don Vrbicky, 70, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Revs. Matt Gutowski and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Keith Emerson Sr.

Keith Leonard Emerson Sr., 71, passed away at his home with his spouse by his side on Jan. 30, 2022.

Bobby Mahnke

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, of Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date this spring in the Beemer Cemet…

Beth Leamer

A celebration of life for Beth J. Leamer, 84, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the multi-purpose room at Paradise Park Resort in Sun City, Ariz.

Joann Comer

Services for Joann Pedersen Comer, were held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Forest Lake, Minn., on Feb. 12. Inurnment will be at Belden Cemetery at a later date.

Rodney Boelter

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Rodney Boelter, 78, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.

Bonnie Sohren

RANDOLPH — Services for Bonnie J. Sohren, 78, of Bloomfield will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Home for Funerals in Randolph, 111 E. Broadway. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

