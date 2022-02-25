NORFOLK — Services for Mark Yover, 60, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Mark Yover died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Service for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Martha Atkins officiating. Burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk formerly of Beemer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Bobby Mahnke died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CLARKSON — Services for Don Vrbicky, 70, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Revs. Matt Gutowski and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Keith Leonard Emerson Sr., 71, passed away at his home with his spouse by his side on Jan. 30, 2022.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, of Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date this spring in the Beemer Cemet…
A celebration of life for Beth J. Leamer, 84, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the multi-purpose room at Paradise Park Resort in Sun City, Ariz.
Services for Joann Pedersen Comer, were held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Forest Lake, Minn., on Feb. 12. Inurnment will be at Belden Cemetery at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Rodney Boelter, 78, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.
RANDOLPH — Services for Bonnie J. Sohren, 78, of Bloomfield will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Home for Funerals in Randolph, 111 E. Broadway. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.
