Mark Schmidt

HARTINGTON — Services for Mark F. Schmidt, 91, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Public visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church without the family present. There will be a private family viewing.
He died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
1929-2020
Mark Francis Schmidt was born on April 13, 1929, in Hartington to John Peter and Anna (Stevens) Schmidt. He began working on his dad’s farm when he was a sophomore in high school after his father had a heart attack.
He married Dorothy Ann Hoebelheinrich on Oct. 23, 1957, in Menominee. Mark obtained his high school G.E.D. in 1973. He and Dorothy moved into Hartington in 1985.
Mark farmed his entire life south of Hartington and began farming with his son, Ken, in 1980, and then farmed with his grandson, Chris Schmidt, in 2001. The farm has been in the Schmidt family for 127 years.
Mark was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was an EME for over 45 years, a member of Knights of Columbus and held an hour of perpetual adoration at Holy Trinity for many years.
Mark enjoyed gardening and always said his hobby was “work.”
Mark is survived by four children, Kenneth Francis (Sheila) Schmidt of Hartington, Marty Schmidt of Hartington, Gail (Guy) Ormiston of Maypearl, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Jeanie Schmidt of Maryville, Mo.; a son-in-law, Nick Heller of Wisner; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Chris (Sally) Schmidt and their children, Alex and Nathan of Hartington, Kelly (Brandon) Frazee and their children, Lizzy and Colin of Yankton, Dana Schmidt of Yankton, Diane Schmidt of Hartington, Rachelle (Shaun) Hanley and their children, Austyn and Caleb of Lincoln, Calista Ormiston and Greg Ormiston of Texas, Maggie Schmidt and Andy Schmidt of Maryville, Mo., Kate Heller of Omaha and Jill Heller of Vermillion, S.D.; and Mark’s sister, Clare Schmidt of Hartington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Dorothy on June 19, 2009, at the age of 81 years; a son, Gerard Mark Schmidt on Dec. 10, 1997; a daughter, Carol Ann Heller in December 2018; and two brothers, Joseph Schmidt in 1934 and John Schmidt in 2019.
The funeral will be limited to 100 people with face coverings being required. To watch a live stream of the funeral service, please go to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Pallbearers will be Chris Schmidt, Brandon Frazee, Andy Schmidt, Guy Ormiston, Greg Ormiston and Nick Heller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim and Tami Anderson and Marks’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.