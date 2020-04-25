COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Mark Risinger

CREIGHTON — A public graveside service for Mark A. Risinger, 62, Hadar, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Limited public visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.

He died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Willow Creek Lake in rural Pierce from an apparent heart attack.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1957-2020

Visitation will be in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. There will be a strict enforcement of 10 people allowed inside the facility at one time, and visitors may need to wait outside. Please enter St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at the southwest church entrance. The graveside service will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Monday on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Mark was born on June 23, 1957, in Center to Rex and Gladys (Eggers) Risinger. He attended Center Elementary School and Creighton High School, where he graduated in 1975. After high school, Mark moved to Alaska and worked on the Alaskan pipeline. After returning home, he worked for Midwest Bridge. He then worked for Progressive Nutrition (formerly Norco). He finished his working career for Vulcraft Steel until the summer of 2019, when he retired.

Mark was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to fish with his spouse and siblings and enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren fishing. He enjoyed hunting and being in nature. He was a beloved brother, spouse, father, grandfather and friend.

Mark is survived by his spouse of 39 years, Jannelle (Spieker) Risinger; a daughter, Lindsey (Risinger) Lingenfelter, and her spouse, Andrew, and their children Samson, Rhett, Sawyer, Helena, and Otto; and a son, Eric Risinger and his spouse, Carin (Boelman) Risinger, and their children, Tara and Gabe. Mark is also survived by his sister, Marcia Davis and Harry Harris; a brother, Brad Risinger and Kathy Rouse; and a brother, Lyle Risinger and his spouse, Therese Risinger, along with many other loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Gladys (Eggers) Risinger.

Casket Bearers are Morry Volquardsen, Andrew Lingenfelter, Matt Fritz, Aaron Fritz, Scott Fritz, Trent Spieker, Cary Spieker and Jim Spieker.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

