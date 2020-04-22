NORFOLK — Services for Mark Risinger, 63, Hadar, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Peggy M. “Bobby” Foltz, 57, Norfolk, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Private services for Thomas J. Pofahl, 67, Plainview, will be Friday, April 24, at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. A public celebration of life will be at a later date after the threat of COVID-19 has lessened.
ATKINSON — Private graveside services for John Wenner, 87, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson. Memorial services will be at a later date after the threat of COVID-19 has lessened.
LAUREL — Russell Parks Bradford, 77, Laurel, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WAYNE — Private visitation for Rodney L. “Rod” Bressler, 66, Winside, will be held for his family under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
LINDY — Private services for Patricia Gustafson, 86, Northglenn, Colo., will be at Hobu Creek Cemetery in rural Lindy.
HARTINGTON — Services for Edward M. Hosch, 74, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Due to current healthcare guidelines, the service will be private. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memoria…