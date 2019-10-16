NORFOLK — Services for Mark J. Kube, 81, Norfolk, will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Norfolk Veterans Home. The Rev. Roger Kube will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation with family will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Norfolk Veterans Home Chapel.
He died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Mark was born Jan. 22, 1938, on their family farm near Plainview, to his parents, Emil and Anna (Schock) Kube. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1955. Mark served in the U.S. Army from 1961 through 1963, spending most of that time in Germany. He then worked as a brakeman, switchman and conductor for 30 years for the Chicago & North Western Railroad.
After retirement from the railroad, Mark continued to enjoy tending to his farm and animals.
In his younger years, Mark was a Golden Gloves boxing champion. He was an avid reader and enjoyed dancing. He enjoyed attending household and farm auctions, as well as weekly trips to the local salebarn.
Mark appreciated his coffee time with his friends at the Truck Haven and Cubby’s truck stops.
He is survived by his long-time companion and dear friend, Henrietta Ruskamp, and her children, Debbie, Rodney and Mary Jo; a brother, Don (Loretta) Kube of Meridian, Idaho; a sister, June Pieper of Longmont, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Melva Kube of Norfolk; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Jimmy, Melvin, Elmer, Alice (Boardman), Harold and Dale.
