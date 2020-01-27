Mark Kruger

Mark Kruger

NORFOLK — Services for Mark A. Kruger, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 Thursday, Jan. 30, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

He died suddenly at his home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

———

Mark was born on Oct. 14, 1959, in Norfolk, the son of Alfred and Jean (Johnson) Kruger. He was raised in Norfolk. He attended Christ Lutheran School and Norfolk High School.

On June 15, 1979, Mark married Susan Long. To this union, they had three children: Joshua, Mysti and Sheila. The couple later divorced.

Mark had a strong work ethic, sometimes working himself to exhaustion. He started his work career at Sirloin Stockade. Many remember him from his days at E-Z Car Wash, where he could be found pumping gas or helping someone dry off their newly washed car.

When E-Z Car Wash was sold, he continued on with Jet Wash and ran their mobile unit, washing vehicles at car lots and other remote washing needs. He also took pride in detailing cars and semis for others.

Other places of employment in his 60 years of life were the Villa Inn/Ramada Inn, Madison Pork Plant, Great Dane Trailers and Renner Auto Body. He was employed at 3-D Autobody and Mount Olive Lutheran Church as the custodian at the time of his death.

His passion was his rose garden and sharing the fruits of his labor in his garden. Many know him by his signature “rose bowls.” In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing.

Mark was a lifetime member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church, being baptized and confirmed there. He held many roles within the church, including president and elder and a was a Sunday School teacher for over 30 years.

At the time of his death, Mark was confirmation sponsor for his first granddaughter, Ava, and looked forward to their weekly Wednesday night classes. It was the highlight of his week. His church family was so important to him. And his love for our Savior was evident.

Mark is survived by his daughters: Mysti (Jereme) Knoell and Sheila Wiedeman, all of Norfolk; five grandchildren, Ava Wiedeman, Colten Wiedeman, Calli Kucera, Austin Knoell and Kaden Knoell; a sister, Cyndie (Robert) Harrison of Stanton; and a brother, David P. Kruger of Norfolk.

He was preceded by his parents and his son, Joshua Kruger.

“I tell you the truth, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” Matthew 17:20.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

