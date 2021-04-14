Mark Kosek

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Mark B. Kosek, 61, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
He died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1959-2021
Mark Bernard Kosek was born May 2, 1959, at West Point, to Bernard and Lois (Hoffart) Kosek. Mark attended school in Creighton and then Norfolk. He lived in Madison for many years while working at Gillette Dairy.
Mark then became a mason while living in Colorado. While living in Colorado, Mark met the love of his life, Dee, and they were married on May 6, 1995. Most recently, Mark lived back in Norfolk and worked construction.
Mark always loved his animals. He grew up with chickens, ducks and rabbits always around. Mark always had pets and cared for them as his family. He loved to fish, watch sports and was a vacuum for knowledge on all platforms from sports to politics.
He really enjoyed reading his daily newspaper.
Mark is survived by his loving spouse, Davana “Dee”; his cat, Stubb; his brothers, Kelly Kosek of Neligh and Terry Kosek of Sheldon, Iowa; a sister, Cindy Kosek of Randolph; his stepsons, Kenneth Saul of Wyoming, Jeffrey Meitler of Canada and Erik Meitler of Longmont, Colo.; two grandchildren; two nephews, Nick Kosek and Nate Kosek; and nieces Gina Kosek, Alisha Ganschow and Kalli Rosenblad.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Lois Kosek; and a sister, Lori Kosek.
Memorials may be made in care of the family and mailed to P.O. Box 188 Norfolk, NE 68702.