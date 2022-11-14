NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark L. Klafter, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private graveside services will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Mark Klafter died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1950-2022
Mark Laurence Klafter was born in Manhattan, New York City, on April 9, 1950. His family lived in Manhattan and Queens until he was 18. Mark had his Bar Mitzvah in Queens in 1963.
The night after he graduated from Jamaica High School, his family moved to Charlotte, N.C. He graduated from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1971 and received his bachelor of arts after studying English.
On May 18, 1973, Mark was radically reborn as a believer in Jesus. Mark traveled across the United States and lived in a number of places including Durham, N.C., Philadelphia and Boston. He pursued his passion for theater, literature and jazz music in all of these places and often made friends with the actors, artists and musicians whose shows he attended.
He attended Durham Technical Community College and graduated at the top of his class to become a respiratory therapist in 1985. He worked at North Carolina Memorial Hospital at UNC, where eventually he met his spouse, Shirley.
Mark and Shirley married on May 27, 1989. They had three children before moving to Norfolk in 1998 and had another child in 2000. Mark worked at Faith Regional for 21 years as a respiratory therapist. He was beloved by patients who appreciated his thorough attention.
Mark invested countless hours studying, learning and teaching God’s word and His many promises. After retiring in 2019, Mark traveled to visit some of the people, places and jazz clubs that he cherished.
He connected with believers in Jesus wherever he went and often through the means he used to get there. He found fellowship while hitchhiking, hopping freight cars, hailing cabs and riding city buses. His family and friends grieve the sudden end to his journey and celebrate Mark’s presence in every place he stayed along the way.
He is survived by his spouse, Shirley (Sieler) Klafter; his children, Abraham, Terésa, Victory and Israel; daughter-in-law Danielle; grandchildren Hadassah and Aowyn; his brother, Kenneth Klafter; and nephew Teddy Klafter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tibor and Harriet (Zief) Klafter.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.