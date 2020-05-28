Mark Kinnick

Mark W. Kinnick, 66, Summerset, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Rapid City, S.D.
At his request, there will be no services.
Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis, S.D., is in charge of the arrangements.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Mark W. Kinnick, 66, Summerset, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Rapid City, S.D.
At his request, there will be no services.
Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis, S.D., is in charge of the arrangements.
WAYNE — In lieu of visitation for Dennis E. Otte, 74, Wayne, there will be a memorial drive by with flags at the Wayne County Veteran’s Memorial at the courthouse, 510 N. Pearl Street in Wayne on Sunday, May 31, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Family will be present.
Mark W. Kinnick, 66, Summerset, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Rapid City, S.D.
WAUSA — Services for David Rosberg, 63, Randolph, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Alfred Koops, 98, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
PIERCE — Services for Galen McKeown, 77, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home in Pierce.
COLUMBUS — Private services for Connie L. Dittberner, 68, Madison, will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Earlene A. Goetsch, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Villa at Osseo in Osseo.
AURORA — Donna M. Rasmussen, 83, Aurora, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Memorial Community Care after a short battle with cancer.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-