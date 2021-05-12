Mark Keenan

NORFOLK — Services for Mark A. Keenan, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1962-2021
Mark was born Aug. 3, 1962, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Vincent and Phyllis (Larson) Keenan. He graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls in 1980.
Mark received his bachelor’s degree in political science and history from South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., in 1984. Finally, he earned his juris doctorate degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law in Vermillion, S.D., in 1987.
Mark married Debra Hassel at the First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls on Dec. 22, 1980. Following Mark’s graduation, he began his law career with Jewell, Gatz, Collins Law Firm in Norfolk. He then joined the firm of Moyer, Moyer, Egley, Fullner and Warnemunde in 1991.
In April 2008, he began his private practice, Keenan Law Office in Madison, which he ran until his passing.
Mark loved to fish, play golf and attend the races. Early on, he frequently attended Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. Most recently, he enjoyed spending his weekends at Eagle Raceway near Lincoln, where his favorite race car driver and friend, Clint Homan, raced.
Grateful for having shared his life are his spouse, Deb Keenan of Norfolk; his sons, Jared Keenan of Lincoln and Jeremy Keenan of Lincoln; daughters Joslyn Keenan of Lincoln and Jennifer Keenan of Omaha; brothers Michael (Jeanene) Keenan of Kansas City, Mo., and Paul (Donna) Keenan of Boca Raton, Fla.; a sister, Kathy Keenan of Coral Springs, Fla.; his father, Vince (Nancy) Keenan of Sioux Falls; and granddaughter Jadyn Keenan of Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis.
Deb and her family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Timothy Davy, Dr. Chris Price and Dr. Rabih Fahed for their compassionate care and support throughout his illness, along with the countless nurses involved in his care.
