 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Mark Foltz

Mark Foltz

HUMPHREY — Services for Mark Foltz, 90, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7725.

Visitation will be on 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services, all at the church.

Mark Foltz died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home in Humphrey.

Duesman Funeral Chapel in Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church or the Humphrey Rescue Unit.

1931-2022

Mark William Foltz was born on the family farm West of Humphrey to Edward and Elizabeth “Ella” (Melcher) Foltz on June 17, 1931. He graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, serving from Jan. 26, 1952, to Jan. 25, 1955.

Mark played clarinet and loved music. Mark also loved polka dances at the ballrooms, which is where he met and fell in love with Marcelline Schroeder. Mark and Marcelline were married Feb. 27, 1960, and built their own home in Humphrey, where they raised their family and spent the entirety of their lives. They had seven children: Bob, Janet, Karla, Jim, Lisa, Mike and Brenda; 29 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.

Mark started his own trucking business called Foltz Transfer, and he also ran the Humphrey NFO Sale Barn, where livestock auctions were held every Saturday.

Farming was his passion. He was the third generation on the Foltz farm and spent every day working with his kids and grandkids. Mark was always farming. His summers were spent with the wheat harvest on his Colorado farm, while his falls were dedicated to the corn harvest in Nebraska. He was a cattle feeder, and there was always manure to haul.

Mark and Marcelline were very devout Catholics, and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mark always gave back to the community, his joy being the Foltz Pond for the public to enjoy. He was also involved in other projects that developed in the Humphrey community. He really enjoyed watching the Nebraska Huskers Sports, Lawrence Welk, eating at the Granary and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by many.

Mark is survived by a son, Robert (Kelli) Foltz of Humphrey; daughter Janet (Gary) Zimmerer of Humphrey; daughter Karla (Steve) Labenz of Clarkson; son James (Karla) Foltz of Humphrey, daughter Lisa (Darren) Beller of Leigh; son Michael (Carmen) Foltz of Humphrey; and daughter Brenda (Boyd) Oeltjen of Humphrey; 29 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and brother Jerome (Rose) Foltz of Humphrey.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ella Foltz; his spouse, Marcelline Foltz; and his sisters, Lorraine (Merle) Mausbach, Rita (Doug) Engel, Kathleen (Henry) Pfeifer and Anna Mae (Edward) Pfeifer.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

Tags

In other news

Kenneth Lee

Kenneth Lee

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kenneth S. Lee, 96, rural Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel-Zion South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Amer…

Beth Abbenhaus

Beth Abbenhaus

NORFOLK — Services for Beth A. Abbenhaus, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Tara Lantz

Tara Lantz

OAKLAND — Private graveside services for Tara Lantz, 38, Beemer, will be at the Pioneer Cemetery in rural Oakland. A celebration of life will be 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Wisner City Auditorium.

Wayne Mackeprang

Wayne Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Wayne Mackeprang, 48, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Leo Hegr

Leo Hegr

MADISON — Services for Leo F. Hegr, 65, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763 …

Gene Atwood

Gene Atwood

ALBION — Services for Gene M. Atwood, 86, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Church of Christ in Albion. Greg Clark will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Deldina Holmgren

Deldina Holmgren

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.

Henry Schmit

Henry Schmit

OSMOND — Services for Henry J. “Hank” Schmit, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Henry Schmit died Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Mildred Mundorf

Mildred Mundorf

ELGIN — Services for Mildred M. “Millie” (Iburg) Mundorf, 78, Lincoln, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. The Rev. Dr. Michael A. L. Eckelkamp of Lincoln will officiate. Burial will be in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara