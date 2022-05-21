HUMPHREY — Services for Mark Foltz, 90, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7725.
Visitation will be on 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services, all at the church.
Mark Foltz died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home in Humphrey.
Duesman Funeral Chapel in Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church or the Humphrey Rescue Unit.
1931-2022
Mark William Foltz was born on the family farm West of Humphrey to Edward and Elizabeth “Ella” (Melcher) Foltz on June 17, 1931. He graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, serving from Jan. 26, 1952, to Jan. 25, 1955.
Mark played clarinet and loved music. Mark also loved polka dances at the ballrooms, which is where he met and fell in love with Marcelline Schroeder. Mark and Marcelline were married Feb. 27, 1960, and built their own home in Humphrey, where they raised their family and spent the entirety of their lives. They had seven children: Bob, Janet, Karla, Jim, Lisa, Mike and Brenda; 29 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.
Mark started his own trucking business called Foltz Transfer, and he also ran the Humphrey NFO Sale Barn, where livestock auctions were held every Saturday.
Farming was his passion. He was the third generation on the Foltz farm and spent every day working with his kids and grandkids. Mark was always farming. His summers were spent with the wheat harvest on his Colorado farm, while his falls were dedicated to the corn harvest in Nebraska. He was a cattle feeder, and there was always manure to haul.
Mark and Marcelline were very devout Catholics, and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mark always gave back to the community, his joy being the Foltz Pond for the public to enjoy. He was also involved in other projects that developed in the Humphrey community. He really enjoyed watching the Nebraska Huskers Sports, Lawrence Welk, eating at the Granary and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by many.
Mark is survived by a son, Robert (Kelli) Foltz of Humphrey; daughter Janet (Gary) Zimmerer of Humphrey; daughter Karla (Steve) Labenz of Clarkson; son James (Karla) Foltz of Humphrey, daughter Lisa (Darren) Beller of Leigh; son Michael (Carmen) Foltz of Humphrey; and daughter Brenda (Boyd) Oeltjen of Humphrey; 29 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and brother Jerome (Rose) Foltz of Humphrey.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ella Foltz; his spouse, Marcelline Foltz; and his sisters, Lorraine (Merle) Mausbach, Rita (Doug) Engel, Kathleen (Henry) Pfeifer and Anna Mae (Edward) Pfeifer.
