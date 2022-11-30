 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark Flesner

Mark Flesner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel with the rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

Mark Flesner died at his residence in Norfolk.

1969-2022

The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel website at https://www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Mark-Flesner/#!/PhotosVideos.

Mark was born on June 10, 1969, in Norfolk to Alvin and Darlene (Ruppert) Flesner. He was baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Parish/St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Mark attended grade school at Norfolk Catholic to the 10th grade, then attended and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1987.

After high school, Mark worked for several companies, doing road construction across Nebraska. He later worked for M.P. Global from 2001 to 2017.

Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, gaming, dirt bikes and working on cars. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an all-around good-hearted soul.

Survivors include his children, Michael Flesner of Kearney and Jenna Flesner of Kearney; his mother, Darlene Flesner of Norfolk; siblings Diane (Jim) Geist of Omaha, Darla (Rodney) Fullner of Omaha, Dawn (Lonnie) Alberts of Norfolk, Michelle (Jerid) Delp of Norfolk and Aaron (Ashley) Flesner of Kearney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Flesner.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Romaine Wieseler

Romaine Wieseler

ST. HELENA — Services for Romaine M. Wieseler, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural St. Helena.

Anna Goeken

Anna Goeken

STANTON — Services for Anna (Kaup) Goeken, 83, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

David Goodwater

David Goodwater

ALBION — Services for David L. Goodwater, 80, Albion, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Albion. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Gladys Pedersen

Gladys Pedersen

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Gladys Pedersen, 85, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Burial will be at a later date.

Phylis Mathiason

Phylis Mathiason

HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Y. Mathiason, 81, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Merle Mead

Merle Mead

NORFOLK — Services for Merle Mead, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be in Wood River Cemetery at a later date.

Gary Kumm

Gary Kumm

CREIGHTON — A celebration of life for Gary Kumm, 60, Callaway, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Walter Larsen Senior Center in Creighton. Inurnment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Carolyn Masters

Carolyn Masters

NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn J. Masters, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Mark Flesner

Mark Flesner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara