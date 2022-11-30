NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel with the rosary beginning at 7 p.m.
Mark Flesner died at his residence in Norfolk.
1969-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel website at https://www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Mark-Flesner/#!/PhotosVideos.
Mark was born on June 10, 1969, in Norfolk to Alvin and Darlene (Ruppert) Flesner. He was baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Parish/St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Mark attended grade school at Norfolk Catholic to the 10th grade, then attended and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1987.
After high school, Mark worked for several companies, doing road construction across Nebraska. He later worked for M.P. Global from 2001 to 2017.
Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, gaming, dirt bikes and working on cars. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an all-around good-hearted soul.
Survivors include his children, Michael Flesner of Kearney and Jenna Flesner of Kearney; his mother, Darlene Flesner of Norfolk; siblings Diane (Jim) Geist of Omaha, Darla (Rodney) Fullner of Omaha, Dawn (Lonnie) Alberts of Norfolk, Michelle (Jerid) Delp of Norfolk and Aaron (Ashley) Flesner of Kearney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Flesner.
