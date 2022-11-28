NORFOLK — Services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mark Flesner died at his residence in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Gladys Pedersen, 85, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arnold Crawford died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at a family residence.
O’NEILL — Visitation for Carlee Mathis, 82, Bristow, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. There will be a private burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill, at a later date with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonso…
ALBION — Services for Jarod Adams, 47, Newman Grove, will be 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at the Boone County Event Center at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion, with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity-West Cemetery near Newman Grove. A visitation will be held …
AINSWORTH — Services for Major (Ret.) Claude L. Reyman, 88, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Wood Lake.
NORFOLK — Services for Merle Mead, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be in Wood River Cemetery at a later date.
ALLEN — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Allen. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date. James Wagner died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce.