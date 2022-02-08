HASTINGS — Services for Mark E. Derickson, 62, Hastings, will begin with a 10 a.m. rosary, followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. The Rev. Christopher Kubat will officiate. Burial will be Saturday in Calvary Cemetery in O’Neill.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Butler-Livingston-Volland Funeral Home in Hastings.
Mark Derickson died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at his home.
1959-2022
Mark was born May 28, 1959, in O’Neill to Sam and Nancy (Yantzi) Derickson. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in O’Neill and Norfolk Technical School with a degree as an electrician.
Mark married Ruth A. Krupski on Sept. 1, 1979; they later divorced. To this union, two children were born, Patrick and Adam.
Mark worked at Bimbo Bakery in the distribution center. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing and was also a taxidermist.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Sam Derickson.
Survivors include his sons and their spouses and families: Patrick and Carrie Derickson of Wilber with Elise and Jace, and Adam and Ritsuko Derickson of Indianapolis, Ind., with Samuel and Arthur; his mother, Nancy Derickson of O’Neill; his brothers and their spouses, Russ and June Derickson of North Platte and Craig and Kate Derickson of Lincoln; his dear friend, Kim Danehey-Nibbe of Red Cloud; and nieces; nephews and other extended family.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be livestreamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Mark’s obituary and click the “play” button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.