Mark Buschelman

FORDYCE — Services for Mark A. Buschelman, 67, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Rod Kniefl officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume Friday at the church an hour prior to services.

Mark Buschelman died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

Karen Peters

Karen Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lawrence Nielsen

Lawrence Nielsen

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lawrence Nielsen, 82, Crofton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Lawrence Nielsen died Friday, April 15, 2022, at his residence.

Vernal Wilbeck

Vernal Wilbeck

WAUSA — Memorial services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with private burial at a later date.

Harriett Weber

Harriett Weber

NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. (Pochop) Weber, 104, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

George Kamas

George Kamas

AINSWORTH — Services for George Kamas, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Agnes Kuta

Agnes Kuta

HUMPHREY — Services for Agnes Kuta, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.

Dena Carlson

Dena Carlson

OAKLAND — Memorial services for Dena J. Carlson, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Private burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Dorothy Van Brocklin

Dorothy Van Brocklin

CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

