FORDYCE — Services for Mark A. Buschelman, 67, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Rod Kniefl officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume Friday at the church an hour prior to services.
Mark Buschelman died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.