HARTINGTON — Services for Mark A. Buschelman, 67, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Mark Buschelman died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
In other news
MADISON — Services for John P. “Odie” Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for David Bauer, 69, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. David Bauer died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. Weber, 104, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Harriett Weber died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lawrence Nielsen, 82, Crofton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Lawrence Nielsen died Friday, April 15, 2022, at his residence.
CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Marvin D. Nelson 81, Seward, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove.
HUMPHREY — Services for Agnes Kuta, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.
MADISON — Services for John P. Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. John Oltmer died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.