NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark Brtek, 53, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
He died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence.
1968-2021
Mark David Brtek, son of Louis T. and Phyllis E. (Hicks) Brtek, was born April 1, 1968, in Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1985, where he won many awards in speech and debate.
Mark received his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion in 1989, and while there, he was an active member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, for which he very much enjoyed being the social director of the frat house his last year of college. He earned his master’s degree from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff in 1991, where he met his future spouse, Tara Krock. They were married on Feb. 14, 1992, in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
Mark and Tara had two children: Chandler Brtek of Omaha and Logan Brtek, a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Mark was a biology instructor at the time of his passing at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha. He previously taught at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Before moving back to Nebraska in 2010, Mark and Tara lived in Elk Grove, Calif., where they owned and operated a gourmet food company, Singing Pig Food Company.
Survivors include his spouse, Tara (Krock) Brtek of Norfolk; son Chandler Brtek of Omaha; daughter Logan Brtek of Norfolk; father Louis T. Brtek of Norfolk; sisters Michelle Brtek Zwiener (Don) of Norfolk and Mary Brtek Kiker (Scott) of Holtville, Ala.; brother Mike Brtek (Nancy) of Norfolk; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis (Hicks) Brtek.
Mark loved hanging out with family and friends, playing card games and cribbage, watching movies, talking politics, going to the cabin on the Missouri River, fishing, traveling, watching the Huskers and the Green Bay Packers play football, going to casinos to play keno, poker, slots and blackjack.
For the short life that he had, he packed a lot of fun and many vacations into it. His most memorable trips were to Alaska, Costa Rica, Palm Island, Florida, Disneyland, Vegas, the Caribbean; the list goes on and on.
Mark was smart, funny, sarcastic, argumentative, passionate, sensitive and a loving spouse, father, brother and son. He was the life of the party and will be truly missed.
Please direct any memorials to the family for Logan and Chandler’s future educational needs.