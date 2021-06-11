NORFOLK — Services for Mark Brtek, 53, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Nielsen, 89, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
DAVID CITY — Services for Holly J. Crook, 35, of O’Neill, formerly of Rising City, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at the Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center in David City. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
NORFOLK — Services for David Tweedy, 80, of Buckeye, Ariz., will be June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Kipp will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Dan H. Gould, 68, of Laurel are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
PENDER — Services for Duane Prokop, 59, of Pender will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender with the Rev. Gerald Leise officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Robert Kuhl, 78, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for the Rev. Kolawole “Kola” Akinnigbagbe, 57, of Plainview will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
CREIGHTON — Services for Phyllis M. Beck, 97, of Creighton will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.