NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark A. Behmer, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be at later date at Little McDonald Lake in Minnesota.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel.
Mark Behmer died suddenly on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his home.
1956-2023
Mark was born Nov. 14, 1956, the son of Duane and LaVon (Praeuner) Behmer in Norfolk. He was raised in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1975. He worked at Gibson’s and Island Supply and was co-owner of Quick Change Lube Center prior to starting his 39-year career with Nucor. He worked in quality control and later was a crane operator.
Mark loved listening to his son play his grandfather’s saxophone and was an avid car enthusiast. He was a Big Red Husker fan and anticipated every football game. In his younger years, he was a Golden Glove boxer. He enjoyed flying his Ultralight airplane, scubadiving, snowmobiling and motorcycling. He later enjoyed attending car shows, cooking for his family and friends and hosting memorable boating trips.
He took the greatest delight in spending time with his family and cruising in his sports car. He had a great love for Norfolk and was very proud of being a Behmer son with the family history of Behmer’s Music Store and the Red Bull Lounge. He also loved spending his life with his greatest love, his spouse of 32 years Cindy.
Mark is survived by his spouse, Cindy; his children, Bode Behmer, Joe (Rhyan) Greenough and Juanita (George Ortega) Van Engelen; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his siblings, Brad (Cindy) Behmer of Bellairs, Mich., Tammy (Robert) Hamik of Douglas, Wyo., and Blake Behmer of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Duane and LaVon; grandparents and sister-in-law, Docia Wilson.
