You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark Bechtel

NORFOLK — Services for Mark Bechtel, 58, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mark Bechtel died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at CHI Health Plainview Hospital.

Tags

In other news

Betty Heithold, Delmar Heithold

Betty Heithold, Delmar Heithold

WAYNE — Services for Delmar D. Heithold, 90, and Betty L. Heithold, 82, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Shirley Brudigan

Shirley Brudigan

HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, of Hoskins will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Burial will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside.

Lois Jech

Lois Jech

WAYNE — Services for Lois J. Jech, 89, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lois Jech died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

Caden Moore

Caden Moore

O’NEILL — Services for Caden R. Moore, 22, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.

Marjorie Voecks

Marjorie Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie A. (Kaspar) Voecks, 93, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Larry Bartee

Larry Bartee

TILDEN — Services for Larry S. Bartee, 77, of Tilden will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Tilden City Auditorium. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

John Schiffbauer Jr.

John Schiffbauer Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. John Schiffbauer Jr. died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Johnny Cline

Johnny Cline

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, Valentine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Johnny Cline died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home in Valentine.

Betty Henschke

Betty Henschke

WAKEFIELD — Private services for Betty J. Henschke, 66, Wakefield, will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara