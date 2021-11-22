NORFOLK — Services for Mark Bechtel, 58, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mark Bechtel died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at CHI Health Plainview Hospital.
WAYNE — Services for Delmar D. Heithold, 90, and Betty L. Heithold, 82, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, of Hoskins will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Burial will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside.
WAYNE — Services for Lois J. Jech, 89, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lois Jech died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
O’NEILL — Services for Caden R. Moore, 22, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie A. (Kaspar) Voecks, 93, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Larry S. Bartee, 77, of Tilden will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Tilden City Auditorium. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. John Schiffbauer Jr. died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, Valentine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Johnny Cline died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home in Valentine.
WAKEFIELD — Private services for Betty J. Henschke, 66, Wakefield, will be at a later date.