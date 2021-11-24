NORFOLK — Services for Mark L. Bechtel, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Richard Crooks will officiate. Burial will be in the Fremont Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Mark Bechtel died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at CHI Health Plainview Hospital.
1963-2021
Mark was born on Sept. 17, 1963, in Fremont, to Leonard “Red” and Esther (Jensen) Bechtel. He attended school in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1982. He later graduated from Southeast Community College in Milford in 1984 with a diesel mechanics degree.
After college, Mark came to Norfolk and worked for the International dealer and the last 10 years for Peterbilt. Mark enjoyed riding Harley’s, traveling, tinkering with his model trains and took pride in his work building and working on engines.
Survivors include his parents, Leonard “Red” and Esther Bechtel of Fremont; Mike (Linda) Bechtel of Fremont; nephews Brett (Nancy) Bechtel, Gary Bechtel, Eric (Jasmine) Bechtel; and niece Andrea (Shawn) Bales.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David Bechtel, and a nephew, Jason Bechtel.
Casketbearers will be Darwin Seagren, Nic Weber, Dan Compton, Bill Kohlhof, Brian Elsberry and Caleb Bierman. Honorary casketbearers will be Donnie Gerdes and Dennis Zimmerer.
