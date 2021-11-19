NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie A. Voecks, 93, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Marjorie Voecks died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for John Turpin, 66, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will be at a later date in Hospers, Iowa.
CLARKSON — Services for Regina A. Gall, 81, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, Hoskins, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shirley Brudigan died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-
CREIGHTON — Services for Joseph Fuchtman, 94, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joseph Fuchtman died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…
LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Gilmore and Doug Shelton will officiate.
STANTON — Memorial services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, of Stanton will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Military honors conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.