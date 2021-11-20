NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie A. (Kaspar) Voecks, 93, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
Marjorie Voecks died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1928-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Marjorie was born on the family farm near Fairfax, S.D., to Rudolph “Ralph” and Clara (Hattig) Kaspar on April 2, 1928. She boarded a school bus when she was 6 and rode it every day to attend the Fairfax Consolidated School. She was baptized and confirmed at Hope Congregational Church in Fairfax. In 1944, she moved with her parents and two sisters to Pierce. She attended Pierce High School until 1946, when her parents moved to Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1947.
In 1946, she was confirmed in the adult class of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
On Aug. 4, 1950, she married Norman “Smokey” Voecks of Norfolk. They met at the Pierce Pavilion, where he asked her for a dance. After marriage, Marjorie worked for Dudley‘s Dry Cleaners and Laundry and New Way Dry Cleaners until they moved to Lawton, Okla., in March 1953, which is where Norman took advanced training at Fort Sill.
When he was shipped overseas to go to Korea, she went to live with her parents in Norfolk, and she then worked at Rasley Cleaners from 1953 to 1964.
When Norman was honorably discharged, the couple continued living in Norfolk and became members at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She later went to work for the Norfolk Regional Center in the laundry department for 26 years until she retired.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening and anything that was outdoors.
Margie enjoyed going to dances with her spouse, Smokey, Bohemian music, looking at classic cars, camping, traveling, spending time with her many friends and extended family, and spending time with Smokey.
Survivors include her nieces, Judy (Ken) Wolfe of Long View, Wash., Margaret Anderson (Dan Rohlfing) of Long View, Wash., Elaine (Dennis) Renner of Norfolk; nephew Doug (Donna) Vyhlidal of Norfolk; nieces Vickie Bass of Norfolk, Brenda Martinez of Fairfield, Calif.; and nephew-in-law Jon Brandt of Pierce.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Norman “Smokey” on Sept. 23, 2021; her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law William and Alma; sisters and spouses Donna (Joe) Vyhlidal and Delilah (Jim) O’Connell; brother-in-law and spouse Lester (Jane) Voecks; and niece Connie Brandt.
Casketbearers will be Darral Voecks, Doug Vyhlidal, Dennis Renner, Joe Brandt, Mark Kaspar and Al Beckman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.