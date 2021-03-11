Marjorie Summers

NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie M. Summers, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
In other news
VERDIGRE — Private services for Lena Vesely, 89, Verdigre, will be Saturday, March 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 3 p.m. at Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre.
NELIGH — Services for Brandon Wilkinson, 36, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Memorial services for Dawn (Smith) Wright, 56, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, online. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
VERDIGRE — Services for Alta Vakoc, 89, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie M. Summers, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. “Litzie” Meier, 59, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
CREIGHTON — Services for Darlene Macke, 76, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
VERDIGRE — Services for Alta Vakoc, 89, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
NELIGH — Services for Brandon Wilkinson, 36, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.