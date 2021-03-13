Marjorie Summers

You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie M. Summers, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

She died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Memorials are requested to the Orphan Grain Train.

1924-2021

Marjorie May was born May 22, 1924, in Norfolk, to Cecil and Ruby (Andrews) Miller. She was an only child and grew up in Norfolk, attending elementary schools and graduating from Norfolk High School in 1942.

Marge met her future spouse, Howard Summers, at a dance at the Kings Ballroom. On June 28, 1941, Marjorie was united in marriage to Howard in Center. The couple was blessed with five children: David, Susan, Jane, Virginia and Mary. Shortly after getting married, Howard was called to active duty and served overseas. It was then that Marge went to Omaha to work in the bomber plant, doing her part to support the World War II effort. Her family fondly calls her “Rosie the Riveter.”

Howard and his parents had purchased farms in Pierce County west of Hadar, and upon his return from the service, they settled in to farming and raising their family. By this time, their first-born David had arrived, followed by Susan and Jane. They moved from the farm to an acreage north of Foster in 1954, where they raised livestock of sorts, ranging from cattle and pigs to sheep, horses, a donkey and a goat. They purchased the grocery store in Foster, and Marjorie managed the store from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. She could be found at the store waiting on customers, stocking shelves, ordering supplies and cleaning, as well as raising their next two daughters, Virginia and Mary, whose playpen was a grocery cart.

Howard and Marjorie sold Summers Grocery prior to Howard’s death in 1969, and the following year their son, David, was in a vehicle accident that took his life.

Widowed at age 45, with Virginia at age 7 and Mary at age 3 to raise, she had a farm sale and moved back to Norfolk. She worked at both Gambles and Hesteds before finding her niche as a switchboard operator and medical records recorder at the Norfolk Regional Center, retiring after 18 years of service.

Marjorie did not run out of energy during her retirement years. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, the Golden Combo, Norfolk Senior Citizens Center, Eastern Star and Odd Fellows. She also volunteered wherever needed.

She enjoyed quilting — making quilts for each of 50-plus family members. Her hands were always busy doing good for others.

She is survived by her children, Susan (Roger) Fox of Creston, Jane (Jim) Ternus of Crofton, Virginia (Jake) Keffeler of Greer, S.C., and Mary (Gary) Rooks of Lee Summitt, Mo.; a daughter-in-law, Charlotte (Summers) Jockens of Oakdale; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a son, David; her granddaughter, Betsy Timm; and great-granddaughter Tara Zawacki.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

