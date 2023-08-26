NELIGH — Services for Marjorie Smith, 87, of Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the First Congregational Church of Christ with the Rev. Kate West officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Marjorie Smith died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
1935-2023
Marjorie Smith, daughter of Carl and Leota (Kirk) Spencer, was born Sept. 12, 1935, at Clearwater. She attended country school District 67 in Antelope County and graduated from Neligh High School in 1953. She was employed at J.C. Penney Co. in Neligh for several years. On June 3, 1956, she married Eugene Smith at the First Congregational Church in Neligh. She spent her entire life helping with the farming near Neligh.
Survivors are one daughter and spouse, Rhonda and Lee Meyer, of Neligh; four sons and spouses, Dean and Jenny Smith of Brunswick, Terry and Trish Smith, Mark and Julie Smith and Craig and Melissa Smith, all of Neligh; along with 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren with two on the way.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Eugene; two brothers, Dale and Lyle Spencer; one sister, Barbara Spencer ;and her parents.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to First Congregational Church of Christ. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.