You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN
NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton,
Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders,
Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline,
Jefferson, Gage and Johnson.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon, becoming northwesterly at 15 to 25 with gusts to 45
mph between 8 PM and 1 AM.

* Relative Humidity...15 to 25 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Marjorie Scholl

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Marjorie M. (Richtig) Scholl, 76, of Norfolk will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Ted Coler will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals.

She died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Tags

In other news

Lee Smith

Lee Smith

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lee R. Smith, 70, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 2, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by t…

Dixie Wiedeman

Dixie Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dixie J. Wiedeman, 87, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery will occur at a later time.

Shirley Genrich

Shirley Genrich

ALBION — Services for Shirley M. Genrich, 98, of Albion will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Church of Christ, Albion, with Rick Eldred officiating. Interment will be at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin.

Edith Holbrook

Edith Holbrook

ORCHARD — Graveside services for Edith L. Holbrook, 103, of Stuart, will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Orchard City Cemetery in Orchard.

Marjorie Scholl

Marjorie Scholl

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Marjorie M. (Richtig) Scholl, 76, of Norfolk will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Ted Coler will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals.

Arnold Vollbrecht

Arnold Vollbrecht

STANTON — Memorial services for Arnold M. “Butch” Vollbrecht, 75, of Stanton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Robert Schlismann will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.

Gary Bellingtier

Gary Bellingtier

NORFOLK — Services for Gary A. Bellingtier, 73, of Battle Creek are pending with Home for Funerals.

Marjorie Scholl

Marjorie Scholl

NORFOLK — Services are pending for Marjorie M. (Richtig) Scholl, 76, Norfolk, with the Home for Funerals. She died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Wesley Sedivy

Wesley Sedivy

SPENCER — Services for Wesley Sedivy, 87, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara