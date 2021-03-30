Marjorie Scholl

NORFOLK— Graveside services for Marjorie M. (Richtig) Scholl, 76, of Norfolk will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Ted Coler will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals.
She died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1944-2021
Marjorie was born June 7, 1944, in Omaha to Lumir and Antonia Agnes (Plisek) Richtig. The family eventually moved to Leigh where she graduated from Leigh High School in 1962.
On June 22, 1963, she married Bernard “Ben” Scholl and the couple had two children. The couple lived in Bellevue before moving to Norfolk in 2001. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish.
She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Jean Scholl of Columbus and Mary Ann Kerkman of Neligh; and longtime caregivers, Ed and Rosemary Rutten of Norfolk.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents; husband Ben; and two sons.