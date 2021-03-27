You have permission to edit this article.
Marjorie Scholl

NORFOLK — Services are pending for Marjorie M. (Richtig) Scholl, 76, Norfolk, with the Home for Funerals. She died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Wesley Sedivy

SPENCER — Services for Wesley Sedivy, 87, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.

Dixie Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Services for Dixie J. Wiedeman, 87, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. She died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at The Monarch in Lincoln.

William Sybrant

BASSETT — Services for William J. “Bill” Sybrant, 76, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at the Sybrant Community Church near Bassett. Burial will be in the Sybrant Cemetery.

Eli Porter

ALBION — Services for Eli J. Porter, 9-year-old son of Jon and Joann Porter of Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Dennis Swanson

WAUSA — Services for Dennis Swanson, 82, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.

Deborah Kuhlman

CREIGHTON — Services for Deborah “Debbie” Kuhlman, 66, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Ronald Pohlman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ronald L. “Ron” Pohlman, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Brian Groteluschen

CLEARWATER —  Services for Brian Groteluschen, 58, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

