Marjorie Rinkel

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Marjorie E. “Margie” Rinkel, 85, of rural Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk following the luncheon.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1934-2019
Marjorie Elaine Erickson was born into the Lewis family during The Great Depression on Feb. 8, 1934, as Mary Lou Lewis in Tilden. She was later adopted by her loving parents, Rudolph and Martha (Henrickson) Erickson of Wausa from the Nebraska Children’s Home on Dec. 14, 1945. Marjorie was confirmed on June 5, 1949, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. She graduated from Wausa High School on May 25, 1952, where she enjoyed playing the clarinet and during which time she was courted by her future husband, Orin, while watching drive-in movies, dancing and skating at the roller rink.
Marjorie and Orin William Rinkel were married June 16, 1952. They lived and raised their family on the Rinkel family farm near Battle Creek. Margie was an excellent cook, enjoyed hosting large holiday gatherings with family, and loved to tend to her garden and many farm animals. Every morning she would be followed by the family dog and an entourage of cats as she did her chores. She loved all animals and especially loved caring for her sheep and young or injured calves and piglets.
Margie was also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek and was an active member of the church’s Ladies Aid group, sharing her cooking talents with others in times of need.
Margie and Orin were blessed with five children: Susan (Larry) Friedel, Debra Praeuner, Tim (Beth) Rinkel, Allen (Sue) Rinkel, and Lisa (Jason) Shepherd. Their children provided them with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Margie is survived by a sister, Modene (Erickson) Pelchat.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Kenneth, Russel and Martin Erickson.
Margie passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, at the Battle Creek Community Pride Care Center after having suffered a stroke eight years prior. She will be remembered for her desire to always serve and love others above herself.