CREIGHTON — Private services for Marjorie Rice, 86, Creighton, will be Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
Memorials may be directed to St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton or Creighton Avera Hospital in Creighton.
1934-2020
Marjorie Nelsen Rice was the daughter of Curtis and Dorothy (Holbrook) Nelsen, born July 30, 1934, in Yankton.
Marjorie was the oldest sibling to Jeanette (Nelsen) Meng and Harlan Nelsen. The family lived on a farm near Mission Hill, S.D. Marjorie attended and graduated high school in Gayville, S.D., in 1952.
In January 1953, Marjorie married Chester LaRue Johnson, who served in the U.S. Army. LaRue passed away in 1957, at the age of 23 in a boating accident on Lewis and Clark Lake. Marjorie and the Johnson family continued their close relationship exchanging Christmas greetings, as well as periodically attending family celebrations. She is fondly remembered as “Aunt Marjie.”
In the years to follow, Marjorie attended business school in Sioux City and later moved to Aberdeen, S.D., where she worked several years for Northwestern Bell. Most weekends, Marjorie would make the long drive back to Mission Hill to be with friends and family.
In November 1968, Marjorie married Richard Orin Rice of Creighton. They had one son, David Allen Rice, who currently resides in Omaha. Marjorie and Richard enjoyed 34 years of marriage until his passing in October 2004.
While living in Creighton, Marjorie put her business skills to work, providing valuable recordkeeping for Rice Oil Company and the management of family farms around Creighton, and land in south central South Dakota.
As her love for Creighton grew, Marjorie enjoyed participating in social activities such as golf, bridge clubs, P.E.O. and provided 38 years of service to the Creighton Hospital with several recognitions for her dedication and leadership.
Faith was an important part of her life, and she became a member of the St. Ludger Catholic Church, where she volunteered her time and support. Music was an escape for Marjorie, and she loved playing the organ for relaxation.
Marjorie’s life was filled with many close friends, family and travel. She had a wonderful network of friends that provided many years of laughter and support.
Marjorie and her “pack” could often be found having coffee each morning. She stayed close with family and took a sincere interest in all of their activities. She enjoyed the summer trips to Estes Park, Colo., and winter escapes to South Padre Island, Texas, where she also spent time with many friends from Creighton.
With her life-long connection to agriculture, Marjorie continued to be involved in day-to-day management of the farms.
Marjorie N. Rice passed away at the age of 86 on the morning of Oct. 3 in Creighton.
She is survived by her sister, Jeanette (Nelsen) Meng of Yankton; a son, David (Melodie) Rice of Omaha; stepchildren Julie Luckason of Fort Collins, Colo., Diana (Bruce) Keairnes of Fort Collins, Lance (Kathryn) Rice of Creighton, Ruth (Joe Capels) Rice of Fort Collins and Richard (Marybeth) Rice of Lincoln; two grandchildren, Evan Rice and Adam Rice of Omaha; step granddaughter Jordyn Swanson (Kyle) of Lincoln; many cousins and extended family members from the Rice, Nelsen and Johnson families.
Marjorie was preceded in death by parents Curtis and Dorothy (Holbrook) Nelsen; her first spouse, Chester LaRue Johnson; a brother, Harlan Nelsen; and her second spouse, Richard O. Rice.
Mass of Christian burial will be livestreamed on the St. Ludger Catholic Church Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Live broadcast of the service also will be on 95.9 KNIL radio in Creighton.