CREIGHTON — Services for Marjorie Rayer, 103, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Marjorie Rayer died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Ord.
CREIGHTON — Services for Marjorie Rayer, 103, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
OSMOND — Private family services for Edna M. Rohrberg, 99, of Osmond will be held at a later date. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Lyla F. Fuhrman, 88, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
OSMOND — Services for Paul Kahler, 75, of Osmond are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.
BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for Richard L. Kleider, 93, of Battle Creek will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek with the Rev. Joseph Leech officiating. Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
RAEVILLE — Services for Rudolph G. “Rudy” Starman, 90, of Raeville will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Arnold R. Marr, 95, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
OAKLAND — Memorial services for Dwain Anderson, 96, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Salem Covenant Church, rural Oakland, with burial in the Salem Cemetery.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wesley E. Bitney, 73, of Norfolk will be held 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Divots Conference Center, RDH Room. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is assisting with arrangements.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.