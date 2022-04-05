 Skip to main content
VERDIGRE — Services for Marjorie Rayer, 103, formerly of Creighton, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service with a 10:30 a.m. rosary.

Marjorie Rayer died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Ord.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or to St. Ludger Catholic School.

1918-2022

The service will be livestreamed on St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church’s Facebook page.

Marjorie M. “Marge” Rudloff Rayer was born Sept. 14, 1918, to Andrew and Ida (Janna) Burkhardt and was raised in rural Walnut. Marjorie was the first of three children. Her siblings are Gordon Burkhardt and Rosalie Vondracek.

She attended country school and graduated from St. Ludger Academy in Creighton in 1937. She taught six years in the Niobrara and Winnetoon rural areas before marrying William F. “Bill” Rudloff on June 4, 1945. They were blessed with nine children: Denis, Loretta, Marcie, Joe, Cecil, Vivian, Helen, Mary and Tom. Sadly, in 1968, Bill passed away following a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

After the loss of her spouse, Marge worked as a certified nurse and medication aide at the Creighton Care Center.

On Jan. 3, 1981, Marge married a former classmate, Felix Rayer, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton.

Marjorie was very faith-filled and devoted to her family. She accepted the Lord’s will throughout her life, never complained and lived her faith. Marjorie enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidering, raising baby chicks, gardening and raising house plants.

Marjorie was still embroidering at age 100. She was always kind to others and showed a genuine interest in them.

Marjorie was a faithful member of the Catholic church and was a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters of America.

She is survived and loved by her children and their spouses, Denis Rudloff of Verdigre, Loretta (David) Hrbek of Ord, Marcie (Curt) Sikyta of Ord, Joe (Gloria) Rudloff of Norfolk, Viv (Ray) Patrick of North Loup, Mary (Mike) Vollbrecht of Mesa, Ariz., and Tom (Be) Rudloff of Norfolk; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister Rosalie Vondracek of Lincoln; and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses; two children, Cecil and Helen; a daughter-in law, Peggy; and brother Gordon.

Tags

