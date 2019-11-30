HARTINGTON — Marjorie R. Kathol, 86, of Hartington, died on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 3:30 p.m. at the church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., on Monday at the church.
The Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2019
Marjorie Rose (Schroeder) Kathol was born on March 25, 1933, to Henry Herman and Elizabeth (Feldhacker) Schroeder in Menominee. Margie was the oldest of 13 children. She attended Menominee Elementary School until the 8th grade. On June 10, 1953 she married Urban (Urby) Kathol at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. They were blessed with eight children: Cindy, Duane, Jody, Cheryl, Vern, Gary, Cory and Christi. They began their married life in a small house in Hartington until moving to “the big house” in 1956 when Jody was born. She remained in that home for 61 years until November, 2017 when she moved into what is now the Arbor Care Center.
Margie’s love of children didn’t end with her own. As the oldest of 13 children, she was called upon to care for her younger siblings and spent much of her teen years living with other families to help care for their children. She also provided in-home day care for many of the town’s little ones throughout the years.
She was a gifted cook and there was always room for extra guests around the supper table. She was well-known throughout the area for her cinnamon rolls, breads and cookies. She cleaned houses and took in ironing to help supplement the family income. She was also employed at Neu Cheese, Mid-Am Dairy, and Laprino Foods. She cared for the young and old well into her senior years, doing whatever she could to help anyone in need. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, bowling, sewing and embroidery work.
Marjorie was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of America and the Holy Trinity Ladies Guild and held a holy hour of Perpetual Adoration from its inception through 2017. Her love for God was unwavering. She lived a life of service, always honoring Him and the Catholic teachings.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Cindy (Gary) Howey and Duane (Connie) Kathol of Hartington, Cheryl (Rick) Higgins of Pierce, Vern Kathol (Lisa Henggeler) of Omaha, Gary (Sonya) Kathol of Scottsdale, Ariz., Cory Kathol of Pierce and Christi (Tom) Janssen of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Sue (John) Kramer of Hartington; 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; her sisters Henrietta Sudbeck, Bernadette (Edward) Lange, Alice Klug, Dorothy (Arlynn) Schmidt; her brothers, James (Renee) Schroeder, Leander (Cheryl) Schroeder, Daniel (Joan) Schroeder, Allen (Cindy) Schroeder, David (Sally) Schroeder; brother-in-law, Keith Pinkelman; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Kathol and Lillian Kathol; her very special friend and companion, Jim Ankeny; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 51 years, Urby on April 27, 2003 at the age of 76; son, Jody Kathol; grandson, Stacey Howey; great grandson, Isaac Hoskinson; sister, Kathleen Pinkelman; brothers Joe and Charles Schroeder; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Heather Kneifl, Mieke Stabe, Gina Moen, Cassie Reifenrath, Angela Hoskinson, Nicole Kathol, Tiffany Hitchins, Brea Ehmen, Amanda Osten, Hannah Higgins, Michaela Uhing, Carmen Kathol and Mary Janssen.
Active Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Paul Howey, Brandon Kathol, Kyle Kramer, Neil Kramer, Van Kathol and Jack Janssen
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Hartington Veterans Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 873, Hartington, NE 68739 or the Hartington Playground Project, PO Box 427, Hartington, NE 68739.
“His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant!” Matthew 25:23