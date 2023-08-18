HARTINGTON — Services for Marjorie R. “Marge” Miller, 94, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Marjorie Miller died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
1929-2023
Marjorie was born May 31, 1929, in Hartington to August Joseph and Mary Sophia (Eickhoff) Leise. Marge graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1947. She couldn’t find employment so she went to Omaha with her oldest brother, Richard, and worked for World Insurance Company. After several months she was called back to Hartington to work for Judge E. W. Hesse. Marge worked for the judge and the district court (Otto Wiley) for two years, then she was hired by Harold Martindale to work for the REA. Marge worked for Harold for one year then married Gerald Eugene Miller on Oct. 23, 1950, in Hartington. She and Gerry lived on the farm until 1960 when Gerry bought out the John Deere Dealership in Hartington.
They lived in Hartington and Marge enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, bowling for the “Black Russians,” and doing crossword puzzles. She was a former Den mother for the scouting program. She belonged to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of America, and held an hour of adoration at church for many years. Marge was famous for making pies — often times for church functions and for individuals. Marge also clerked sales for her husband at Gerry Miller Auctioneering Company.
Marge is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carol Miller of Omaha; daughters and spouses Cindy (Al) Heimes of LaVista, Lisa (Miller) Crist of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Wanda (Tom) Schieffer of Hartington; sons and spouses Rob (Brenda) Miller of Valley and Dr. Steve (Janell) Miller of Norfolk; 18 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Wilma Jean Leise of Hartington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Mary Leise; her spouse, Gerald E. Miller; son Dr. Ritch E. Miller; granddaughter Courtney (Heimes) Hagen; son-in-law Dr. Ross Crist; brothers Robert, Richard and Ron Leise; and sister Rita Ann (Leise) Diebel.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Austin Crist, Jarryd Schieffer, Jace Crist, Matt Miller, Reggie Miller and Hunter Miller.
Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Marie Miller, Allison (Heimes) Schieffer, Audrey (Schieffer) Sautter, Laura (Miller) Meredith, Angie (Miller) Dworniki, Mandi (Miller) McGregor, Megan (Miller) Engel, Amy Miller, Taylor (Miller) Feilmeier, Abby Miller and Morgan Miller.