ELGIN — Services for Marjorie Kloepper, 93, formerly of Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Lincoln.
In other news
CHAMBERS — Services for Jeannene Reninger, 90, Merritt Island, Fla., formerly of Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Memorial Baptist Church in Chambers. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery. The Rev. Joe Bockerman will officiate.
ATKINSON — Services for Kenneth Krieger, 71, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 86.
ELGIN — Services for Marjorie Kloepper, 93, formerly of Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Lincoln.
OMAHA — Services for Carol S. (Kuk) Wernsman, 85, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church in Omaha. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen (Kort) Nykodym, 69, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
SCHUYLER — Services for Robert “Bob” Houfek, 97, Schuyler, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Svoboda Funeral Home South Chapel in Schuyler. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate with burial and military honors at the Schuyler Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Johnny Wuest, 92, Norfolk, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Miriam L. Samuelson, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Paul Lutheran-Buffalo Creek Church in rural Meadow Grove. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ceiria J. Moravec-Davis, 27, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.