Marjorie Kloepper

ELGIN — Graveside services for Marjorie M. Kloepper, 93, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin with no family present. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the visitation and funeral.
She died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Lincoln.
1927-2020
Marjorie Mae Kloepper was born April 22, 1927, to William and Elsie (Short) Arehart at Elgin. Marjorie attended School District 55, Elgin High School and Wayne State College.
She taught school for six years before her marriage to Ivan Kloepper on Jan. 24, 1951, at West Point. To this union, four children were born: twins Janice and Jeanne, Randall and Sandra. She was later employed at Antelope Memorial Hospital in housekeeping.
The couple lived, farmed and raised livestock south of Oakdale, and later, northwest of Elgin.
Marjorie was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Elgin American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, reading, spending time with family, grandchildren and friends. She also enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her cats.
She is survived by three children, Janice (Barry) Bruckner of Norfolk, Jeanne (James) Patrick of Norfolk, Sandra (Robert) White of Lincoln; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Ray, William VanDusen and Morgan White; three step grandchildren, Kelly, Scott and Brandon (Jennifer) Bruckner; two great-grandchildren, Cole and Nickolas Ray; six step great-grandchildren, Shaelyn, Ashley, Allison, Jack, Jacob and Ava Bruckner; a sister, Betty Moser of Elgin; a brother, William Arehart of McAllen, Texas; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and dear friends, Calvin and Pam Heithoff.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Ivan; a son, Randall; two sisters, Dorothy Anderson and Irene Lamer; and a brother, Wilfred “Red” Arehart.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.