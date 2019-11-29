HARTINGTON — Services for Marjorie Kathol, 87, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday with a 3:30 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Monday at the church.
She died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.